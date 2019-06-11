AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stake Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 971,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AES were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,015,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AES by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 148,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 81,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AES by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/aes-corp-nyseaes-stake-increased-by-state-of-wisconsin-investment-board.html.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.