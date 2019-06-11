Advisory Alpha LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

