adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €235.37 ($273.68).

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($319.77) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

FRA:ADS traded down €3.15 ($3.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €262.10 ($304.77). 706,665 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

