Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,115,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

