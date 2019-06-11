ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

ACCO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,413. The company has a market cap of $792.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 138.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

