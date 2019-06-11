Accident Compensation Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com by 150,721.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,486,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109,413,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,807,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,762,479,000 after acquiring an additional 261,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,196.39.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total transaction of $1,858,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,582,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,860.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

