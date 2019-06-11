Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/4/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our $69 price target is based on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for luspatercept, the company’s earlier stage pipeline and estimated year-end cash. We use the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2026, apply a 65% probability of success and a 2.5x price/sales multiple for luspatercept, and our year-end cash estimate of $7.85 to arrive at our price target. We use a 20% discount rate for the pipeline as it is above the marketed products discount rate due to development risks, but within the typical range of 15-25% for products in development.””

5/29/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/24/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/13/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

5/3/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

5/3/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

4/22/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

4/22/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/18/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

XLRN opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $332,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

