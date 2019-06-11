Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $704,000 Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Paramount Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,802,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,817,000 after buying an additional 1,144,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paramount Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,551,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,048,000 after buying an additional 517,614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paramount Group by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after buying an additional 4,010,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paramount Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

