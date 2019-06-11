Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 10,068 Shares of Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 250,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

NASDAQ PMD opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Psychemedics Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Psychemedics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/acadian-asset-management-llc-sells-10068-shares-of-psychemedics-corp-nasdaqpmd.html.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.