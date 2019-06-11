$92.85 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.80 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $88.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $356.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $283.18 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $283.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of ANGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 165,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.