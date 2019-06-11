888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of 888 Holdings Public to an add rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.06) on Friday. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 297.20 ($3.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $578.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

In related news, insider Itai Frieberger sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £3,040,000 ($3,972,298.45).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

