7,466 Shares in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,663,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 2,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 578,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 551,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after buying an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 479,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 234,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

