6,786 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,786 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,801 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

