51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut 51job from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.50. 51job has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $135.87 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

