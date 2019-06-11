$494.73 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce sales of $494.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.98 million. Incyte reported sales of $521.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 747,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,377. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 1.19. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

