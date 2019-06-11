$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will announce $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.39 million to $36.80 million. Castlight Health posted sales of $37.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $154.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.22 million to $155.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.16 million, with estimates ranging from $167.19 million to $181.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. Castlight Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $31,544.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $81,021. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 847.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,367. The firm has a market cap of $430.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

