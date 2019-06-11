3,027 Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

