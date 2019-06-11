24,458 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 10,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,299. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/24458-shares-in-invesco-bulletshares-2024-corporate-bond-etf-nysearcabsco-purchased-by-tcg-advisors-lp.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.