24,458 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.
BSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 10,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,299. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $21.07.
