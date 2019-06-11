$24.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report sales of $24.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.35 billion and the lowest is $24.52 billion. Anthem posted sales of $22.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $100.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.52 billion to $100.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $109.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.42 billion to $111.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.87.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,210. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Anthem has a 1 year low of $226.23 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

