2,329 Shares in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

NYSE NEWR opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.26 and a beta of 1.02. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $377,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,750 shares of company stock worth $16,094,360 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

