193,400 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 193,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after buying an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after buying an additional 1,374,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $55,352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JWN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
