193,400 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 193,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after buying an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after buying an additional 1,374,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $55,352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

JWN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/193400-shares-in-nordstrom-inc-nysejwn-acquired-by-andra-ap-fonden.html.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.