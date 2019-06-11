17,253 Shares in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.54.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

