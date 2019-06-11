10,900 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $241,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 239,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $376,569. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $538.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/10900-shares-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-nysefix-acquired-by-alphacrest-capital-management-llc.html.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.