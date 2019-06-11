$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,171 shares of company stock worth $248,176. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryerson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,085 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryerson by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

