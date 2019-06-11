$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Exponent reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 580.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 961.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. 127,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,338. Exponent has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

