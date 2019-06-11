-$0.10 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ WIFI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.62 million, a P/E ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,768,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $744,671.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock worth $1,477,463. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 59.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after buying an additional 755,715 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,466,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 160,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daruma Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.