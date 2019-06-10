Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $40,473.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00395920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.02 or 0.02400668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00154926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

