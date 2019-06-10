Zacks: RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 25 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $522.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

