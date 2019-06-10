Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.97 Price Target for Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the twelve analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.97 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hi-Crush an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 100,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laura C. Fulton acquired 25,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCR stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

