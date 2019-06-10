Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.53.

MHK traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 520,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,651. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $3,741,390. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

