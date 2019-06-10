Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. Bryn Mawr Bank also reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $38.03. 42,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,395. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

