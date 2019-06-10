Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.20.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.02. 282,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Snap-on has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

