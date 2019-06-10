Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.70 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $20.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $61.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 3,194.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Gabelli cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.