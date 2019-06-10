Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.39. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.37% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NYSE:LSI opened at $98.32 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,534,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 867.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

