Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings per share of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Sunday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

