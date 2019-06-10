Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $212,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,359.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,843,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. 2,669,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

