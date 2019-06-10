Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $210,515.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,467 shares of company stock worth $10,522,706. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.65. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,365. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

