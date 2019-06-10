Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) vs. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yunji and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ulta Beauty 0 5 15 0 2.75

Yunji presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $345.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Yunji’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yunji is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $1.89 billion 1.31 N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.72 billion 2.94 $658.56 million $10.85 31.17

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 9.92% 36.48% 18.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Yunji on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,174 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

