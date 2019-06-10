Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

