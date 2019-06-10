Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $184,074.32 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

