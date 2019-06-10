Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xilinx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.36.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,020 shares of company stock worth $896,745. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 955.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

