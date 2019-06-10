Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.33 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other news, insider Shelly Peet sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total transaction of $1,544,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Devries sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,613. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,708. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

