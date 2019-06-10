Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 20,491 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-20491-shares-of-hanesbrands-inc-nysehbi.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.