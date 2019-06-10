Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Boosted by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 515,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,691,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,835,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $73.66. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

