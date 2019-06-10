William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 252.38 ($3.30).

A number of research firms have commented on WMH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

William Hill stock traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145.45 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.30 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

