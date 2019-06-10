William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Xylem by 101.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,308. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $187,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,795.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,353. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/william-blair-investment-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-xylem-inc-nysexyl.html.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.