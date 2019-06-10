Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $32.60. 161,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,106. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

