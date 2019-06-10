Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. 20,403 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
