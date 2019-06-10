Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 58,464 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rogers were worth $51,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $561,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $40,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,540. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.45. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,476. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.53. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

