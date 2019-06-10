Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Swedbank

Swedbank trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,703 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $73,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

